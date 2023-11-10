UP student slapping case: SC summons principal secretary, education

The Supreme Court on Friday summoned Uttar Pradesh's principal secretary, education, in relation to the viral video in which a school teacher was seen instructing students to slap a Muslim fellow classmate.

A bench of justices Abhay S Oka and Pankaj Mithal said the state had government failed to arrange proper counselling services for the victim and other children involved in the incident.

"We find that the State of Uttar Pradesh and in particular the Education Dept has not complied with various orders passed by the court from time to time ….. To say the least, the approach of the state, as can be seen in the affidavit, is shocking," the court said.

The top court also directed the Tata Institute of Social Studies (TISS) to suggest child welfare experts who could offer professional counselling at the victim's residence in Muzaffarnagar.