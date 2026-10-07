Uphold Constitution over unlawful orders, 98 former civil servants urge serving officers

The signatories include former Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, former Union home secretary G.K. Pillai, former Delhi lieutenant governor Najeeb Jung, former chief information commissioner Wajahat Habibullah and former Punjab police chief Julio Ribeiro.

The group, which describes itself as a collective committed to constitutional values, said it was writing amid shrinking space for democratic discussion and a tendency to label dissent as anti-national. It argued that senior administrative and police officers had a particular responsibility to preserve impartial governance in such circumstances.

A substantial part of the letter focused on the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The signatories contended that the exercise had transformed a routine administrative process into one that risked excluding genuine voters.

They criticised the documentary requirements and the burden placed on people to establish their eligibility, including those already registered. The group argued that these conditions had generated fear among citizens who lacked access to the documents sought.

The letter also questioned decision-making within the Commission under Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Referring to reports in The Indian Express, it alleged that decisions had been taken unilaterally and criticised the other two commissioners for acquiescing. It further questioned their subsequent ratification of decisions at a meeting on 26 September.

These assertions form part of the signatories’ criticism of the electoral revision exercise; the letter does not establish them as judicial findings.

The group also condemned the Delhi Police’s handling of a youth protest at Jantar Mantar and an attempted march to Parliament on July 20. It said the police appeared to have underestimated the gathering before responding with disproportionate force, citing visual records that it said showed excessive action by some personnel.