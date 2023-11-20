Uttarkashi tunnel: Rescuers insert pipe to send more food to trapped workers

Rescuers on Monday pushed through a six-inch-wide pipeline through the rubble of a collapsed tunnel in Uttarakhand, a breakthrough that will help them supply larger quantities of food and other essentials to 41 workers trapped in the tunnel for eight days.

Earlier, a four-inch tube was being used to supply food such as dry fruit and medicines and oxygen into the section of the tunnel beyond the rubble. The new pipeline will allow food items like roti and sabzi (vegetables) to be sent to the workers.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) director Anshu Manish Kalkho called it the "first breakthrough" at the site. "We have sent the pipe 53 metres to the other side of the rubble and the trapped workers can hear and experience us," Kalkho said.