Violence in Manipur a result of govt policy of 'dividing the people', says CPI

"This violence has a background of divisions and it cannot be controlled enduringly by using force. This is testimony to the failure of the Manipur policy pursued by the Union Home Ministry and the state government," it said.



The statement further said that while many people have lost their lives in the violence, a greater number has been displaced.



The conflict reaching alarming levels of violence is "disheartening and shows that the people of Manipur are losing their confidence in the state", the CPI said.



It further said, "(The) CPI understands the conflict as a political and social conflict and not merely a law and order issue. The CPI demands of the Union Home Ministry and the state government of Manipur reach out to all stakeholders and political parties for the immediate cessation of hostilities.



"A political solution to the crisis should be reached by taking all opinions and people into confidence and restoring normalcy and peace in Manipur. (The) CPI appeals to all sections of the people of Manipur to maintain peace and tranquility."



Multiple sources said the fighting between communities had left several scores of people dead and nearly a hundred injured. However, the police were unwilling to confirm this.