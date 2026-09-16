Viral reels spark nationwide rush for sacred mehendi at Jaipur temple

Is September a month of mass miracles in the Indian religious context, when superstition and religious belief reach their pinnacle?

On 21st September 1995, India witnessed one of its most extraordinary displays of mass superstition when statues of Lord Ganesha across the country were believed to be drinking milk offered by devotees.

Before dawn that day, a worshipper at a temple in south Delhi offered milk to a statue of Ganesha. When a spoonful of milk was held up to the statue’s trunk, the liquid appeared to disappear, seemingly consumed by the idol.

There was no social media at the time, yet word of the event spread quickly. By mid-morning, it was being claimed that statues of Lord Ganesha in temples across India were doing the same.

By noon, the news had travelled beyond India. Hindu temples in the United Kingdom, Canada, the UAE and Nepal claimed to have witnessed the phenomenon, while the Vishwa Hindu Parishad announced that a miracle was taking place.

Devotees rushed to temples to offer milk to Lord Ganesha through priests. Soon, Ganesha temples across the country were overwhelmed by milling crowds, with chaotic scenes witnessed at many of them.

There were also sensible voices that ridiculed the superstition, but they were condemned by priests and sadhus.