'Wagner group' will dislodge Modi govt through ballot, says Sena (UBT) referring to opposition parties

If there is an EVM "scam", then there will be a Manipur-like situation in the country, such is the anger among people against the government, the editorial claimed.



Nearly 120 people have lost their lives and more than 3,000 injured since the ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3. A large number of houses were torched rendering many people homeless in the violence between Meitei and Kuki communities.



The editorial also claimed the BJP has kept many people, like Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group, as its "protector", and tomorrow the same people will "stab" them.



Shinde led a revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership in June last year, leading to a split in the party and collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Later, Shinde became the CM with the BJP's support.