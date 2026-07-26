‘We are destitute in our own country’

In another country, or in ours at another time, the leaders might have died of shame. To see poverty-stricken villagers enacting their own death along the banks of the Barana river in Madhya Pradesh, a tributary of the Ken. Women lying on wooden funeral pyres. Men and women, faces smeared with ash, arms tied to wooden crosses. Young men standing in the water with nooses around their necks, holding placards that read, ‘Nyay do ya mrityu (give us justice or death)’.

All to drive home the agony of having lost their homes to the Daudhan dam being built as part of the Rs 45,000 crore Ken-Betwa Link Project, the first of a proposed series of 37 ILR (Interlinking of Rivers) projects from Bihar and Karnataka to Kerala and Sikkim.

One of the protestors, 23-year-old Raj Kumar, summed it up: “We have lost not only our land, our livelihoods, our forests, but also our cultural identity. We have become destitute in our own country.”

Social activist Amit Bhatnagar, the Sonam Wangchuk of Bundelkhand, has been organising protests here for the last four years.

Starting 5 July, he went on hunger strike near Kupi village. On 19 July, at around 5.00 am, police moved in to put an end to the agitation. Bhatnagar was taken to Chhatarpur District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh, where he was in the ICU for his deteriorating health and plunging BP.

On 23 July, Bhatnagar announced in a video statement that he was suspending his hunger strike (after 18 days), while continuing a ‘nyay upvas’ to ensure every affected villager gets justice.