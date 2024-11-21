What next after arrest warrant against Gautam Adani?

Following the indictment of Gautam Adani, his nephew and six other defendants in the US, the case against them is going to come up for a final hearing and trial. There will be no trial if Gautam Adani pleads guilty at the arraignment stage, when charges are formally communicated to the defendants. If he and the others plead ‘not guilty’, the case will proceed to a trial by jury.

Chances of the defendants pleading ‘guilty’ are clearly remote. Even more unlikely is the possibility that the chairman of the Adani Group will decide against appearing before a court in New York.

Lisa H. Miller, deputy assistant attorney-general for the US Justice Department’s criminal division, accused Adani and his associates of bribing Indian government officials and conspiring to obtain lucrative solar energy supply contracts “through corruption and fraud at the expense of US investors”.

The charges filed against Gautam Adani and others under various laws carry strict punishments, claimed Saurav Das, an investigative journalist who writes on legal affairs. Securities fraud can result in up to 20 years in prison and up to $5 million in penalties.

Conspiracy to commit securities fraud can again result in up to five years in prison and fines of up to $250,000. The wire fraud conspiracy charge can result in up to 20 years prison time and heavy fines. The Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA) charges can again result in up to five years in prison and a fine.