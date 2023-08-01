When Fadnavis spoke up for Mahatma Gandhi

It was never going to be easy for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to sup at the same table as the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), whether the Ajit Pawar faction or even the original Party of Sharad Pawar.

As a result, in the past week they had to sacrifice and abandon two of their own party ideologues in the interest of keeping the peace with Ajit Pawar and saving their government.

The first of these two incidents concerns a little known Indologist who has been accused of making salacious and defamatory statements against Savitrabai Phule, a national icon and pioneer in female education in the country. An FIR has been lodged against this self-proclaimed historian by the name of Bharadwaj who stands accused of unpardonable statements against Savitribai Phule.

Those statements were first spotted on two right wing websites, Indic Tales and Hindu Post, in March this year but they had remained in full evidence for over a year with both websites alleging that the British patronised Savitribai because she gave them access to little girls at her school.