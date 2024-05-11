Where there's a 'will', there are many ways

April is the cruellest month, and not only for the reasons given by T.S. Eliot: it is also that dreaded month when we have to turn our minds to filing our income tax returns for the benefit of the lady-who-doesn't-have-money-to-fight-elections but, like Oliver Twist, is always asking for more.

But this year, April has been harsher than usual because of the introduction of two surprise imponderables: inheritance tax and Covishield. The two, my CA tells me, should induce all of us to do a bit of "estate planning" and think of life after death.

It is now undeniable that AstraZeneca's Covishield vaccine had very serious side effects, and that they were actually bedside effects, i.e. they laid you out flat on your bed, never to rise again, not even in Jerusalem or Golgotha. After the emergence of damning evidence in a London court, it was reported on 7 May that the vaccine has been withdrawn globally. That is cold comfort to the millions who might now be living under a death sentence.

The possibility of an inheritance tax has now been mooted by an émigré but influential Congressman, and Mr Modi himself has explained it in his usual simple, crass language — namely, that if you have two buffaloes, the Congress will take one away. He has not, however, explained what will happen if you have two wives. My well-informed CA tells me that will depend on whether wives are regarded as assets or liabilities.

Be that as it may, these developments have led me to seriously consider executing my will, since the aforementioned bedside effect can come into play at any time and fell me in one fell swoop (I had taken two of the ruddy shots).