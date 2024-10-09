Why should PM Modi use govt programme to make political speeches, asks Congress
Addressing an event in Maharashtra, the prime minister called the opposition party an “irresponsible” “factory of hate”
The Congress on Wednesday, 9 October, hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack on the opposition party while virtually inaugurating development projects for Maharashtra, saying taxpayers' money cannot and should not be used to indulge in a "political speech".
A day after the Congress' defeat in the Haryana polls, Modi called the opposition party irresponsible and a factory to "spread hatred". He said the Congress wanted to divide Hindus and pit one community against another.
The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wants to weaken Maharashtra to gain power, Modi said; but the ruling Mahayuti will strengthen the state, he claimed, after virtually inaugurating various projects worth around Rs 7,600 crore.
In a post on X, the Congress' head of media and publicity, Pawan Khera, said, 'Why should the @PMOIndia use a government platform and a government program to make a political speech and attack the opposition?'
'Taxpayers’ money cannot and should not be used to indulge in a political speech? For that, he can use the BJP’s platform,' Khera added.
In his speech, Modi also said the BJP winning the Haryana Assembly elections shows the mood of the country. He added, "In Maharashtra, we have to get a bigger victory."
Modi said never before has Maharashtra seen the expeditious development of projects. Under the Congress regime, the same speed and scale was witnessed in terms of corruption, he said.
"The Congress is an irresponsible party and a factory to spread hatred. The Congress is not concerned about development and legacy. We have paid attention to both," Modi said.
"Our goal is Viksit Bharat, with the development of poor, farmers, youth and women," the prime minister said.
Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly are likely to be held next month.