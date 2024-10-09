Why should PM Modi use govt programme to make political speeches, asks Congress

The Congress on Wednesday, 9 October, hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his attack on the opposition party while virtually inaugurating development projects for Maharashtra, saying taxpayers' money cannot and should not be used to indulge in a "political speech".

A day after the Congress' defeat in the Haryana polls, Modi called the opposition party irresponsible and a factory to "spread hatred". He said the Congress wanted to divide Hindus and pit one community against another.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wants to weaken Maharashtra to gain power, Modi said; but the ruling Mahayuti will strengthen the state, he claimed, after virtually inaugurating various projects worth around Rs 7,600 crore.