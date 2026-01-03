Will the scars of the old year heal in the new?

It was past midnight when the sound of firecrackers rent the air—the customary noisy proclamation of the arrival of the New Year. Across the city of Bareilly, the lights that were switched off for celebrations had flickered back on by now. The city was awake.

Though this wakefulness felt untouched by anything resembling the fervour of a famous midnight tryst with destiny. There is something metronomic about these celebrations, about inboxes overflowing with messages, endless notifications of good wishes, newspapers filled with advertisements, the mad scramble to dominate social media—all of which seems about as emotional as a wind up toy.

And leaves me wondering what changed when we ushered in the new year. Does the moment leave an imprint on our hearts and minds, on the range of our reflection and concern? Is the residue of recent incidents our city has witnessed so easily drowned out in the revelry? Incidents that have unsettled the city’s sense of itself, its temper and social character.

On the evening of 24 December, word spread rapidly that members of the Bajrang Dal had staged a protest outside Bareilly’s St Alphonsus Cathedral, a protest featuring a collective recitation of Hanuman Chalisa. Why the protest?

Because a play staged by schoolchildren during the Christmas Christmas celebrations at the Christ Methodist Church (top) and the St Alphonsus Cathedral (above, left and right) in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh celebrations had allegedly misrepresented Hindu religion and society, hurting the sentiments of the children and their parents.

After about half an hour of sloganeering, the group submitted a complaint to the police and left. The cathedral stands within the Bishop Conrad School campus, in the cantonment area adjoining Civil Lines. A three-day fair during Christmas is an old tradition here. The entire campus is bathed in colourful lights. Food stalls spill far out onto the road.

There are cultural programmes, and the crowds make even walking difficult. It’s not just the schoolchildren and their families, people gather from all over the city and the fair is a big draw for the young.