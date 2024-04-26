Manipur: Can tight security measures ensure a turnout and smooth polling?

Voting commenced on Friday, 26 April, for the remaining portion of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency amid tight security measures. This phase of polling covers 13 Assembly segments in the state. The first phase on 19 April covered 15 segments, including the Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat.

A total of 4,84,949 voters, including 2,45,807 female electors, are eligible to cast votes across 848 polling stations in Manipur. Over 3,400 polling personnel have been deployed for this phase, with specific arrangements made for voters in relief camps due to the year-long ethnic violence the state has been dealing with.

But the Supreme Court on Monday, 15 April, refused to entertain a plea seeking voting facilities for around 18,000 people displaced internally due to the ethnic strife in Manipur. The plea was filed by Manipur resident Naulak Khamsuanthang who wanted ECI to make arrangements to enable internally displaced persons settled outside Manipur to enable them to cast their votes.

Nine special polling stations have been established in three districts for these internally displaced voters, as per the Economic Times and India Today.

Per the electoral rolls, 529 internally displaced voters will exercise their franchise at these special polling stations. Furthermore, around 87 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed in addition to 4,000 state armed personnel to ensure security at the polling stations.

A special polling station has been set up for only one voter in the Tengnoupal district, as per India Today.