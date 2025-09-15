With US negotiator in Delhi, trade talks set to resume amidst tariff dispute

Bilateral trade talks between India and the United States will resume in New Delhi tomorrow, 16 September, with US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch set to arrive late tonight. The renewed discussions follow a period of tension between the two countries over steep tariffs imposed by Washington on Indian exports.

According to a senior official from India’s ministry of commerce, Tuesday’s meeting will serve as a 'precursor' to the sixth round of formal negotiations for the proposed India–US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA), which had been originally scheduled for 25–29 August but was postponed indefinitely after US President Donald Trump slapped 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods.

The talks have been stalled for months over key disagreements, particularly US access to India's price-sensitive agriculture and dairy markets, which India has remained firm on protecting. Lynch, who is the assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia, will meet his Indian counterpart Rajesh Agrawal, special secretary in the department of commerce.

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal last week expressed cautious optimism, stating that some initial deals could be finalised by November. “... since March, discussions have been going on... in a very good environment... progress is being made and both sides are satisfied with that progress,” he said.

Trump also confirmed the resumption of talks, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his "very good friend". He added, “India and the US are continuing negotiations to address trade barriers... (and) there will be no difficulty in coming to a successful conclusion.”