Woman among three killed, 2 injured in fresh Manipur violence

In a fresh incident of violence in restive Manipur, at least three people, including a woman, were killed and two other injured by the suspected militants in Manipur's Khoken village on Friday, police said.



Khoken village lies on the boundary between Kangpokpi and Imphal West district and the suspected militants and the victims belong to different communities.



According to the police, the extremists, who were reportedly dressed in khaki and driving military vehicles, came to the Khoken village early on Friday morning and fired upon villagers with automatic rifles.