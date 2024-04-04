Wrestlers’ case: Delhi court reserves order on charges against Brij Bhushan
Earlier during the proceedings, the complainants and police had said there was ample evidence to proceed with the trial against the accused
A Delhi court on Thursday reserved its order on framing of charges against BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in an alleged sexual harassment case by six women wrestlers, for 18 April.
In February, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh had sought to be discharged in the case, citing delay in reporting the alleged offence and contradictions in the complainants' statements.
Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot of Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday heard the arguments presented by the complainants, Delhi Police, and the accused, including former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.
Earlier during the proceedings, the complainants and police had said there was ample evidence to proceed with the trial against the accused individuals.
Delhi Police had refuted the argument of the accused that certain incidents occurred overseas and thus fell outside the jurisdiction of Delhi courts, contending that the alleged acts of sexual harassment attributed to Singh, both abroad and in India, including Delhi, constituted part of the same offence.
His counsel had told the court that the incidents were said to have occurred in 2012 but were only reported to the police in 2023. In addition, he had contended that there were discrepancies in the timing and locations of the alleged incidents, establishing no clear link between them.
The defence had pointed out contradictions between the complainants' affidavits and statements. Delhi Police had concluded its arguments last month. It was contended that incidents of alleged sexual harassment, whether occurring overseas or within the country, were interconnected and part of the same transaction. Hence, the police had said the court had jurisdiction to hear the case.
The BJP MP had earlier questioned the jurisdiction of the Delhi court, claiming that there was no action or consequence which happened in India. Additional public prosecutor Atul Srivastava, representing Delhi Police, had argued that under section 354 of the IPC, the case is not time-barred, as it carries a maximum punishment of five years.
Addressing the issue of delay in filing complaints, Srivastava had brought up the issue of fear among the women wrestlers, saying wrestling held immense significance in their lives, and they were hesitant to come forward owing to a fear of jeopardising their careers.
The prosecution had argued that Singh's defence, claiming his actions were fatherly, demonstrated awareness of his acts. The BJP MP’s justification that he was checking breathing patterns had contradicted the victims' statements about inappropriate touching.
The police had claimed that there was sufficient prima facie evidence to proceed with trial against Singh and co-accused Tomar. The prosecution had earlier said the act of sexual harassment of the victims was a continuing offence, as it did not stop at any particular time.
Delhi Police had also told the court that Singh never missed an opportunity to "sexually harass" women wrestlers, adding that there was sufficient evidence to frame charges against him and proceed with the trial.
