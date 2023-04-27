Wrestling mess: 'Babita forced us to sit on dharna and then backstabbed', alleges grappler

"Forget others, we got ditched by our own sister Babita Phogat," alleged one wrestler, who is protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the Jantar Mantar.



"She first forced us to sit on dharna, asked us that no political leader should come on dais. We listened to her every command and asked all the political leaders to not come meet us, but then she (Babita) politicised everything for her personal benefits and backstabbed us and left us here alone" the wrestler told IANS on condition of anonymity.



"That was the most disheartening part of our fight for justice. But we know that the entire nation is with us, our truth is with us."



Earlier, two-time world champion Vinesh Phogat had lashed out at her cousin and BJP leader Babita after the wrestlers returned for a second sit-in protest at the Jantar Mantar.