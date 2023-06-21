Sam D'Souza joins 2nd round of CBI probe in Aryan Khan drug case

The CBI has mentioned that while some individuals were caught on the Cordelia cruise ship, Aryan Khan was arrested. It also mentioned that KP Goswami, who appeared as an NCB official, was responsible for Aryan Khan's arrest. He was presented in such a way that he seemed like an officer of the NCB. Later, a demand of Rs 25 crore was made for a settlement, which was eventually negotiated down to Rs 8 crore. Initially, Rs 50 lakh was taken, but later some of the money was returned due to the case getting stuck.



The NCB arrested Aryan Khan on October 3, 2021. Later, the Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 28, 2021. Aryan Khan spent 25 days in jail.



On May 27, 2022, the NCB filed a charge sheet in the drug-seize matter, giving a clean chit to Aryan Khan. The agency had said that there was not enough evidence against Aryan Khan. The charge sheet was filed against 14 persons by the NCB.



Later, as per the SIT report, which was initiated into the matter, the CBI lodged an FIR against Wankhede, D'Souza, and others.