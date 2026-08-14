Obituary: Professor Sumit Sarkar (1939–2026), a historian of modern India

Professor Sumit Sarkar passed away in Delhi on 13 August 2026, at the age of 87. One of the most influential and respected scholars of modern Indian history, Professor Sarkar died on Thursday evening following a long illness.

Mourned by his students, peers and admirers as a ‘rare human being’, he is survived by his wife, eminent historian Professor Tanika Sarkar. Over more than five decades of dedicated scholarship, he reshaped how the history of colonial rule, anti-colonial nationalism and social reform is researched, taught and understood around the world.

Tributes poured in from historians, writers and academics as news of his death spread on Thursday evening. A tender tribute was posted by Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, who wrote, “I could not be your student, but I had the privilege of listening to you, meeting you and, above all, reading your work. I still remember your description of Gandhi walking through Noakhali while the nation was celebrating Independence. That image has stayed with me not merely as a moment in history, but as a reminder of what it means to inhabit history with moral courage. And how can one forget your understanding of Gandhi as someone who did not seek to make everyone think alike but created an ‘umbrella’ under which people who did not think alike could struggle together. That idea, like so much of your work, continues to speak to our present.”