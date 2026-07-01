When the curtain fell on an era: Remembering Vijaya Mehta
Scholar, director, actor and mentor, Vijaya Mehta transformed Marathi theatre into a modern artistic movement
There are departures that feel less like the extinguishing of a life and more like the dimming of a lamp that had quietly illuminated entire generations. Vijaya Mehta’s passing on June 30, 2026, at the age of 91, is one such rare silence. Known affectionately as “Bai,” she belonged to a generation that regarded theatre not merely as a profession but as a way of life.
She carried that conviction with a rare blend of scholarship, warmth and relentless curiosity. Over six remarkable decades, she shaped a theatrical idiom that was deeply rooted in Marathi culture yet open to global influences, teaching generations of artists to think with rigour and feel with authenticity.
A Life at the Crossroads of Traditions
Born Vijaya Jaywant, she began her artistic journey as a student in Bombay, where her early engagement with college theatre and the guidance of mentors such as Ebrahim Alkazi and Adi Marzban laid the foundation for a lifetime devoted to the performing arts. In the 1960s, she co-founded Rangayan with Vijay Tendulkar, Arvind Deshpande and Shriram Lagoo, creating what would become the crucible of Marathi experimental theatre and one of the most influential movements in modern Indian stagecraft.
Under her stewardship, the stage became far more than a site of entertainment. It evolved into a space for enquiry, where contemporary concerns met classical traditions, and where actors were encouraged to bring both intellect and conscience to every performance.
Productions That Redefined Modern Theatre
Mehta’s directorial legacy is etched into a remarkable body of work that continues to inspire theatre practitioners across India. Landmark productions such as Ek Shunya Bajirao, Hamidabaichi Kothi and Ajab Nyay Vartulacha — her acclaimed adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s The Caucasian Chalk Circle — expanded the aesthetic horizons of Marathi theatre while insisting on intellectual depth and emotional honesty.
Her productions combined literary sophistication with disciplined stagecraft, bringing playwrights such as Vijay Tendulkar, Satish Alekar and Mohan Rakesh into sharper public focus. In doing so, she helped Marathi modern drama acquire both national stature and international recognition.
A Bridge Between India and the World
Vijaya Mehta’s artistic curiosity transcended linguistic and geographical boundaries. Her long and fruitful association with German theatre director Fritz Bennewitz opened new avenues of artistic collaboration, introducing Brechtian techniques alongside Indian classical and contemporary dramatic traditions. These exchanges enriched theatre practice in both India and Europe.
As a teacher, mentor and director, she transformed rehearsal rooms into spaces of disciplined exploration. She encouraged actors to approach every role as an intellectual and emotional journey, nurturing generations of performers with uncommon generosity and uncompromising standards.
Cinema with the Soul of Theatre
Although theatre remained her first love, Vijaya Mehta also left an enduring imprint on Indian parallel cinema as both actor and director. Films such as Rao Saheb and Pestonjee, along with her memorable performances in Kalyug, Party, The Perfect Murder, demonstrated how her theatrical sensibility translated seamlessly to the screen.
Her work in cinema retained the ethical foundations of theatre — textual fidelity, emotional restraint and moral complexity — proving that cinematic storytelling could achieve quiet power without sacrificing artistic integrity.
Honours, Institutions and Enduring Influence
Recognition followed naturally. She received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Direction, the Padma Shri in 1986 and several other national honours that acknowledged her extraordinary contribution to Indian theatre.
Yet her influence extended far beyond awards. Through leadership roles at the National Centre for the Performing Arts and her lifelong commitment to theatre education, she built institutions that nurtured artistic excellence. More importantly, she built artists rather than celebrities—a legacy far more enduring than public acclaim.
The Teacher Behind the Stars
Perhaps the truest measure of Vijaya Mehta’s legacy lies in the remarkable generation of actors and directors she mentored. Nana Patekar, Reema Lagoo, Neena Kulkarni, Vikram Gokhale, Suhas Joshi, Anupam Kher and Anahita Uberoi are among the many performers whose artistic journeys bear the imprint of her guidance.
She possessed the rare ability to combine uncompromising discipline with deep generosity, encouraging rigorous intellectual enquiry without ever draining performance of emotional vitality. That distinctive balance continues to resonate in the work of those she inspired.
A Life Lived with Grace, Discipline and Humour
Those who knew Vijaya Mehta remember not merely her productions or accolades but the extraordinary manner in which she conducted herself. She wore her scholarship lightly, corrected without humiliating, demanded excellence without intimidation, and remained open to experimentation throughout her life.
Her personal connections read like a chapter from the history of Indian cinema, yet she never relied on lineage or reputation. Instead, she created space for every actor to discover an individual voice, resisting the temptation to impose a recognisable directorial signature. Rehearsals under her guidance were remembered as places where spirited intellectual debate coexisted with warmth, laughter and an unwavering commitment to honesty.
Theatre as an Act of Living
Vijaya Mehta believed theatre was never merely about performance. It was an act of attentive living.
Her productions invited audiences not only to feel but also to reflect. She encouraged actors to inhabit truth rather than imitate it. The stage she nurtured was intimate enough to hold a solitary voice and expansive enough to embrace collective memory, dissent, compassion and hope. It could accommodate tenderness while fearlessly confronting injustice.
That rare ability to remain deeply rooted in local culture while speaking to universal human experience remains her defining artistic signature.
An Enduring Legacy
Today, the curtain falls a little more softly because she once stood beneath its lights. The rehearsal hall feels quieter, yet the worlds she created, the artists she nurtured and the productions she brought to life will continue to radiate her quiet brilliance.
The outpouring of tributes from fellow artists, students and admirers reflects not only a profound sense of loss but also immense gratitude for a lifetime dedicated to the stewardship of Indian theatre. To those who knew her simply as Bai, she was the reassuring presence who demanded the highest standards while offering boundless encouragement in return.
There is one image that will remain with countless admirers: an empty rehearsal hall, a script resting on a chair and a solitary lamp left burning—a reminder that art, as Vijaya Mehta taught us, demands honesty, patience and courage.
Goodbye, VijayaBai.
The curtain has fallen on an extraordinary life, but the stage you transformed will continue to echo with your voice for generations to come.
Hasnain Naqvi is a former member of the history faculty at St. Xavier’s College, Mumbai. More of his writing here