Delhi riots: A post-mortem after five years

Does the name Khalid Saifi ring any bells? Unlikely. After all, he was just a social worker, one of those accused of plotting the riots in north-east Delhi in February 2020. The Delhi High Court has not yet been able to decide on his bail plea. Three different judges have heard his case, but were transferred each time a verdict was due. Each time, the case was argued afresh before a new judge after months of waiting.

Saifi has been granted bail on two charges. It is clear from the bail order that he was not in the rioting crowd. Yet, Delhi Police invoked the UAPA to make it difficult for him to get bail. This ensured his prolonged incarceration without a chargesheet being filed. Similar to the plight of most other people accused in the case, including Umar Khalid.

Public memory being short, it is worth recalling that in February 2020, 53 people were killed, several hundred injured and over a thousand houses burnt down in north-east Delhi. Disturbances were allowed to continue for four days. Court proceedings are now making it clear that not only did the Delhi Police fail to prevent the violence, the investigating police officers did a shoddy job. Several accused have been acquitted due to allegedly incomplete or biased investigation, lack of sufficient evidence and credible witnesses.

The police had registered 758 cases related to the rioting. Of these, one is registered in Special Cell, 62 in Crime Branch and 695 in various police stations of north-east Delhi. Out of the 2,619 people arrested, 2,094 are on bail. The courts have acquitted 183 people, struck down cases against 75 people and found 47 people guilty so far.