One fallout of liberalisation and privatisation has been the decimation of trade unions in India. The space for workers to assert and exercise their rights has shrunk rapidly under the BJP. Early on in Gujarat, when Narendra Modi was chief minister, and thereafter nationwide.

In April this year, after a mass strike in Noida’s industrial belt, more than 350 people (among those demanding higher minimum wages) were arrested; worker representatives were jailed. When State machinery is used to curb labour agitations, organising becomes a challenge. This is a far cry from the days when worker meetings were organised at factory gates, wage negotiations were hard fought and union representatives were leaders in their own right who wielded real power.

In the ‘new India’ of the gig economy, a new workforce has emerged. Gig workers number about 12 million across the nation — 4.2 lakh in Telangana, mostly in Hyderabad. On 14 November, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy rallied with thousands of gig workers in Hyderabad and launched the state’s new welfare scheme.

The rally lent voice to a large and growing constituency that is expected to become over 23 million strong by the end of the decade. This growing base is forced into work relationships that straddle the twilight zone between the formal and the informal sector, getting the worst of both and the benefit of neither.