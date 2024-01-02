Ideas for India in 2024: Towards less volatile criminal laws and practice

It has been some decades in the making, but criminal law jurisprudence today seems very highly strung—the sort that jumps at every dissenting note, at any sign of dissonance.

To those who enforce the criminal justice system (police and prosecutors, magistrates and judges), present laws and jurisprudence encourage continued surveillance and strict action, evoking a sense of panic and exception.

It is as if the law were responding to a constant state of emergency, as if state and society were always vulnerable to attack from ‘enemies’.

This projection of fear has come to shape opinions, practice and even jurisprudence. Even for its enforcers, the criminal justice system may have become claustrophobic, whether or not they realise it. To be always looking for conspirators, to treat large parts of the population as always suspect must take its toll.