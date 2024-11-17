The Indo-Pak cricket wars... are non-existent

If I have a dispute with you, I can solve it in one of three ways.

One is by talking (‘negotiation’). We engage, on the assumption that both sides are rational, and even if both are looking out for their own self-interest, a compromise is possible.

The second way is having a third party mediate between us (‘arbitration’). We find someone that both trust and then accept their solution. The third way is through force (‘war’) and one of us compels the other to accept the imposed solution.

There is no fourth way.

India does not want to tour Pakistan to play in a tournament next year. A report said that ‘the Pakistan Cricket Board has received an email from the ICC, stating that the BCCI has informed them that their team will not travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025’.