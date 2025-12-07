‘Third World’ or not, that is the question

US President Donald Trump’s 27 November announcement on Truth Social that he’ll suspend migration from ‘Third World countries’ — made after an Afghan national shot at two National Guard soldiers (one of whom later died) in Washington the previous day — has triggered speculation on whether India too is on Trump’s radar besides a raging debate on whether India fits that description.

India has a lot at stake: it consistently secures the maximum number of the coveted H-1B visas and has recently overtaken China to become the largest source of international students in the US.

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services estimates that over 72 per cent of the 380,000 H-1B visas issued in 2023 went to Indians, largely for jobs in STEM fields that fetch them an average yearly salary of $118,000. Trump’s policy amending H-1B rules has, however, already affected India.

The National Foundation for American Policy disclosed that the top seven India-based IT companies got only 4,573 H-1B applications approved for new employment in FY25, which is 37 per cent fewer than in FY24 and a 70 per cent drop since 2015.

According to the Institute of International Education’s ‘Open Doors 2024 Report’, more than 331,000 Indian students — compared to around 277,000 from China — enrolled at American universities for the academic year 2023–24, accounting for nearly a third (29.4 per cent) of the 1.1 million international students in the US.

While its 2025 report shows a significant drop in new international student enrolments for the Fall 2025 semester, the number of Indian students has continued to rise, with over 360,000 enrolled in FY25.

Many Indian students and H-1B holders eventually settle in the US. According to the Department of Homeland Security, of the 11 million illegal immigrants in the US in 2022, as many as 220,000 were Indian. Meanwhile, the US immigration and customs enforcement identified nearly 18,000 undocumented Indian nationals among the 1.5 million individuals marked for deportation.