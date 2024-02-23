Manohar Joshi was clever. Was he wise?

When the Shiv Sena first stormed to power in alliance with the BJP in Maharashtra in 1995, the party's founder Bal Thackeray had few choices other than Manohar Gajanan Joshi — who passed away today in a Mumbai hospital aged 86 — as chief minister. Little did Thackeray, or anyone else at the time, know that the decision was doomed to eventually split the Shiv Sena down the middle.

Not only did it set other, far more loyal, leaders bickering with Thackeray, but also engineered multiple splits within the party with Joshi at the centre of them all. Moreover, Joshi’s actions in government over the next four-and-a-half years would render Thackeray’s extra-constitutional and absolute powers useless as Joshi made sure that Shiv Sainiks realised where the real authority lay in the party and government, and recognised that Thackeray was entirely dependent on him for the exercise of those powers.

The first of the three splits that weakened the Shiv Sena, however, came in 1991, before Joshi became chief minister. The first of these was by Chhagan Bhujbal, currently food and civil supplies minister in the Eknath Shinde government, who had always felt he deserved any top job in the party more than Joshi did. After all, Bhujbal had been winning his seat in the Assembly for years, whereas Joshi had had to be 'adjusted' in the upper house with help from the Congress.