Of India’s Own Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle is an area over the north-western part of the Atlantic Ocean where there have been persistent reports of ships and planes simply disappearing without a trace. The phenomenon has baffled oceanographers and scientists for decades and no plausible explanation has been offered so far by science. Answers range from a magnetic black hole, vagaries of the Gulf Stream current, sudden storms, aliens and ‘oceanic flatulence’ caused by methane gas rising from the sea bed.

There are reasons now to believe that the Bermuda Triangle may have shifted its location and is now lying over the Indian subcontinent; it may soon be christened the Baroda Triangle. The reason for this is the fact that similar disappearances have now started taking place in the Indian landmass—not of ships and planes, however, but of ideas, history and facts.

It started with the disappearance of a university degree of a certain individual: nobody knows if it even exists. Strenuous efforts have been made to recover it, but all evidence of it has been atomised, and we can only speculate where it lies, like the MH 370 aeroplane.

It is also dangerous to look for it.

Next were public funds. Tens of thousands of crores of public money simply disappeared (and continue to disappear). It is believed that they may have been teleported to other parts of the Atlantic, like the Cayman Islands and Saint Kitts, but no one can be sure because no one has actually seen this moolah. The people who had taken this money have also disappeared and cannot be located. More moneys have simply vanished in funds like the electoral bonds and the PM CARES Fund, or what are called NPAs (non-performing assets), and no one has a clue about what happened to them.