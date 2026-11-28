In rural Punjab they say a quarrel between relatives lasts only until the next viah (wedding) in the family. This Gurpurab, six years after Harsimrat Kaur Badal walked out of the Modi cabinet over the farm laws, Amit Shah and Sukhbir Badal joined hands at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, signalling the Akali Dal’s return to the NDA.

It is also said that in Punjab politics, the photo album is always kinder than memory. Sharing the frame with Shah and Badal was Ravneet Bittu, who not long back had said the BJP could not carry the Akali burden of drugs and sacrilege.

The surprise was Shah’s generosity. The Akalis, he said, would remain the bada bhai. He said the farm laws, over which Akalis had walked out of the NDA, no longer mattered since they were repealed. Sukhbir called it “not merely a political alliance, but an emotional one”, invoked his father’s bond with Vajpayee and Advani, and announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would come to Moga on 8 December for Parkash Singh Badal’s birth anniversary. Both sides spoke of Hindu–Sikh brotherhood, drugs and jobs. It was the old Punjab, Punjabi, Punjabiyat script of 1996, dusted off for a new season.

But read the fine print. No seat-sharing formula was announced. Those privy to the talks say the BJP wants 46 or 47 seats, double the 23 it fought in the Badal years, leaving the Akalis with a little over 60. In 1997, the BJP was content to be a baraati: a good seat, plenty of pakoras, no say in the menu. This time it is in the kitchen helping to cook. It will be an uphill journey though with the Akalis having won three seats and the BJP just two in the 117-member Assembly in 2022.