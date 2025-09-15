Known for documenting the arbitrary arrests of young Adivasis accused of being ‘Maoists’, Swamy condemned the misuse of the UAPA — the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act — as a tool against dissent. That same law was turned against him. In October 2020, at the age of 83 and battling Parkinson’s, he was arrested in connection with the Bhima Koregaon–Elgar Parishad case, accused of Maoist links on ‘evidence’ widely discredited by rights groups.



Denied bail several times, Swamy’s requests for basic care — including a sipper cup, because his hands shook — became symbols of state indifference. He contracted Covid-19 while incarcerated and died in judicial custody at Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, on 5 July 2021. Internationally, his death was described as a “judicial murder” and to his supporters, he became a martyr of conscience — a priest punished not for crime but for solidarity with the poorest.

For organisers of the Mumbai lecture, keeping his memory alive was inseparable from defending democratic spaces.



Migration as compulsion, not choice



Father Prem Xalxo, speaking from the vantage with the combined perspective of a social scientist and Jesuit thinker, turned the spotlight towards those who, like Swamy’s Adivasi comrades, are displaced by circumstance. India’s internal migrants — numbering in the hundreds of millions — remain the country’s most invisible workforce, he argued.

Migration, he said, is too often romanticised as opportunity. The reality is far starker. For most rural families, particularly from Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh, migration is not a choice but survival in the face of vanishing forests, depleted farmlands, and shrinking state protections. What begins as hope too often ends in vulnerability.