The BJP's promise of ‘integral humanism’ & national dharma

The cause of the problems facing Bharat is a neglect of national identity, he says. The nation is like an individual and becomes ill if its natural instincts are disregarded or suppressed. He claimed that 17 years after Independence, India was still undecided about the direction it would take to realise its development. Independence was meaningful, he held, only if it was an instrument to express its culture.

He saw at the time that the focus in India was on episodic problems: economic, social and political. This was because India adopted a Western way of looking at economic, social and political doctrines, along with Western science, he said.

Westernisation had become synonymous with progress for Indians; yet, he argued, the West was also unable to reconcile nationalism, democracy and socialism. These were all essentially Western ideals and they were all in conflict with one another. These ideologies were not universal, nor free from the limitations of the particular people and cultures which gave birth to these isms either. (He also spoke of Ayurveda arguing that we need to find local cures to local diseases, and suggested that surely Bharatiya culture could provide a solution for global health in this regard.)

Dharma is given foremost place in Bharatiya culture, according to Upadhyaya’s lectures. Dharma is to be understood here as the natural law that is eternal and universally applicable. Dharma is those ethics that teach us not to lie, not to fight. When nature is channelled according to the principles of dharma, he said, there is culture and civilisation.

Now comes a key assertion: Dharma is higher than the executive, the legislative and the judiciary, and it is also higher than the people. If out of 450 million Indians, all except one voted for something, it would still be wrong if it was against dharma. The people have no right to act against dharma.