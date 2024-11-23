The three trillion dollar smog

While our Supreme Leader is accepting inconsequential awards in Guyana and elsewhere (do you even know where? Clue: nowhere near Manipur) and hugging war criminals and their accomplices in sundry other places, his own capital is invisible from outer space, or from my balcony, blanketed in a toxic cocktail of dust, poisonous gases, PM 2.5, CO 2 and God only knows what else; as I write this it's been six days and counting. AQI levels have crossed 1,000 (more than 20 times safe levels as prescribed by WHO) according to official reports.

North India has been officially declared the most polluted region in the world. Two million Indians die of pollution every year (one-fourth of the global figure) according to WHO, but when was the last time you heard either this demi-god or his environment minister or any other leader of any consequence talk about the environment?

I wouldn't want to bore the reader with oft-repeated statistics, but some figures are necessary to grasp what a waste of time the usual trope of blame-gaming — AAP vs BJP vs Congress vs Yogendra Yadav vs all — is. And that this is not just about the privileged and spoilt brats of Delhi but about the whole country.

We ALL treat the natural environment like a piece of toilet paper: use it to serve our basest needs and just throw it away (incidentally, did you know that 28,000 trees are cut every day to manufacture toilet paper?). Consider some figures, if you can spare the time between your Muslim bashing, bridge game, gym workout, the Swiggy delivery or kitty party.