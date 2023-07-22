United in unholy matrimony: Hindutva State and the Capital

Fascist elements exist in every modern society, but usually as fringe and marginal elements. They move centrestage only when they get the support of monopoly capital, which provides them with ample money and media coverage; and this happens when there is a capitalist crisis that substantially increases unemployment and puts a question mark on the hegemony enjoyed by monopoly capital until then.

The role of the fascist elements in such a situation is to divert public attention and discourse away from the distress of living under a capitalism in crisis. A repressive State unleashes thugs as vigilante groups, who go after the minority, thinkers, intellectuals, political opponents and independent academics. India conforms entirely to this pattern.

There is an additional element associated with the rise of fascist groups to political power. Within monopoly capital, it is the new monopoly bourgeoisie that acquires a particularly close relationship with the fascist groups.

French anarcho-Marxist Daniel Guerin in his book Fascism and Big Business had argued that in Germany, the newly emerging monopoly capitalists in sectors like steel, producer goods, and armaments had firmly backed the Nazis in the 1930s, compared to the older monopoly capitalists engaged in sectors like textiles and consumer goods.

That is not to suggest that the latter group did not support the Nazis; in fact, economist Michael Kalecki talks of the Nazi regime as a partnership between fascist upstarts and big business in general. However, the new monopoly groups are more pro-active and extend far more aggressive support to the fascists.

Similarly, in Japan, it was the emerging new group of monopoly capitalists, the Shinko Zaibatsu firms such as Nissan and Mori, which were more aggressive in supporting the Japanese military-fascist regime in the 1930s than the old Zaibatsu consisting of houses like Mitsui, Mitsubishi and Sumitomo that had earlier been at the forefront of Japanese industrialisation.