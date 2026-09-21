Why are mosques becoming a political flashpoint in western UP before 2027?

The demolition of a mosque inside the Saharanpur Collectorate and the emergence of disputes over mosques in Moradabad and Sambhal have brought religious structures back into the political conversation in western Uttar Pradesh, months before the 2027 assembly elections.

The immediate issue in each case is different, involving allegations of unauthorised construction, government land or disputed ownership. But the timing has raised a larger political question: are these simply enforcement actions against illegal structures or are mosque-related disputes becoming part of the electoral politics of western UP?

The government maintains that the actions are based on law and property records. Opposition leaders and Muslim organisations, however, have questioned the timing and procedure and warned that such actions could sharpen communal divisions.

The Saharanpur demolition has become the most prominent case. The two-storey mosque, built on 315 square metres inside the Collectorate complex, was demolished on 5 September after an overnight operation involving seven bulldozers, 12 dumpers and four tractor-trolley. The administration said the structure stood on government land and was an unauthorised occupation.

Saharanpur City Magistrate Kuldeep Singh defended the action, saying, "The mosque was demolished because the appeal against the eviction order issued in July had already been rejected by the higher court."

The mosque management disputes that account. Mutawalli Tanveer Ahmed said the July order was an eviction order and not a separate demolition order. "The city magistrate issued an eviction order in July, directing that the premises be vacated within 30 days," he said.

The mosque committee challenged the order before the district judge and its appeal was dismissed on 2 September. But Ahmed argued that the period during which the matter remained pending in court should not be counted within the 30-day eviction period. "Therefore, according to us, the eviction period had not expired, yet the mosque was demolished on 5 September," he said.