AAP minister calls 'one election' a distraction, suspects early polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, 1 September opposed the Centre's move on 'one nation, one election', stating that it was just a debate to distract us from other issues.

Speaking with IANS, Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that it was nothing but a debate to deflect from the real issue of the Hindenburg report 2.0, spotlighting irregularities in the Adani Group's operations.

"I am very convinced that this is just a debate to deflect from the real issue of (the) Hindenburg report 2.0. The Central government is scared of the growing popularity and footprint of the [Indian Nationalist Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA)] bloc and may push for early elections in this session," Bhardwaj told IANS.

The BJP government at the Centre seems bent on its 'one nation, one election' agenda, however. The government formed a high-level committee under the chairmanship of former president Ram Nath Kovind — an unusual move — this morning.