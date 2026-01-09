Betrayal and ballot boxes: the crisis of Maharashtra’s urban local body polls

“The municipal corporation elections in Maharashtra this time have the hallmarks of a third-grade Bollywood thriller… political promiscuity at its worst,” wrote Girish Kuber, editor of Loksatta. As someone who has observed the city closely for a long time, he believes what is happening this time in the run up to the civic elections on 15 January is unprecedented, with some candidates changing parties three times a day.

He cites the example of two local satraps loyal to the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, who celebrated the reunion of the Thackeray brothers (Uddhav and Raj) by publicly vowing to “drown the BJP in the Ganga”. The very next day, however, they were found in the BJP camp promising supporters that they would finish the Shiv Sena (UBT).

Out of 29 municipal corporations going to polls on 15 January, the BJP has fielded 337 candidates imported from other parties, upsetting its own supporters. In several cities, BJP offices were attacked and ransacked, ministers’ vehicles blackened, and at least on one occasion, party functionaries who had released letters of authorisation to candidates had to flee as disgruntled hopefuls and supporters chased their vehicles.

In Nagpur, BJP candidate Kishan Gawande was asked by the party to withdraw his nomination in favour of a defector. This angered his supporters, who locked him up in his own residence to prevent him from going out to withdraw from the fray.

The ‘party with a difference’ has had no problem embracing history-sheeters, habitual defectors, and fielding many candidates with ‘questionable reputations’. Political scientist Suhas Palshikar tweeted, “How do BJP supporters reconcile with the fact that sex offenders are party representatives and the party doesn't disown them? How do we as a society reconcile to convenient bails and paroles to sex convicts?”