Bihar: BJP's R.K. Singh alleges Rs 62,000 cr. scam in Adani power deal, seeks CBI probe

Just days before the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on 6 November, a political storm has erupted over explosive allegations made by BJP leader and former IAS officer and Union power minister R.K. Singh, who has claimed that a massive Rs 62,000 crore scam has taken place in the state’s power sector.

In an interview to ABP News cited by a report in the Financial Express, the former MP from Arrah in Bihar alleged that the state government’s electricity department had struck a deal with a private company “at highly inflated rates”, leading to massive financial losses to the public exchequer.

“This is a very big scam. An agreement has been signed with Adani that for 25 years, the government will make electricity Rs 6.075 per unit. This is the agreement they have signed. Adani has been given a lot of money to install a power plant at an inflated price,” Singh said, as quoted by Financial Express.

The former minister, who once held charge of power and new & renewable energy, alleged that the agreement guaranteed the company enormous profits over two decades and would burden consumers with artificially high tariffs.

“The return on capital is only 15 per cent. They will get that, but apart from it, the government is paying extra. Who will bear this? The public will. Rs 1.41 per unit more is being charged. This is a fraud of Rs 6,200 crore. There must be a CBI investigation,” he said.