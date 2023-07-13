Bihar govt cancels leaves of teachers amid BJP protest over recruitment policy

"The BJP is organising a protest march against the new recruitment policy for teachers on Thursday. The march will begin at Gandhi Maidan and conclude at the gate of the state assembly. These directions were issued to prevent the participation of teachers in the protest. This shows the dictatorial mindset of the Nitish Kumar government," alleged state BJP spokesperson Nikhil Anand.



On July 11, teaching job aspirants protested in Patna against the government's decision to remove the domicile policy in hiring 1.7 lakh teachers, which would allow people from other states to take part in the process.



Some teachers also participated in the protest. The Education Department has asked the district education officers to identify those teachers.