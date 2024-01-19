BJP rushing into Ram temple inauguration for upcoming polls: Ramesh Chennithala

The Congress on Thursday slammed the BJP government over the inauguration of the under-construction Ram temple on 22 January and claimed the ruling party is hurrying with the opening of the temple in Ayodhya for political gain.

Referring to Jyotir Mutt head Shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's refusal to attend the grand ceremony, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala alleged the installation of the Ram Lalla idol isn't being conducted in accordance with religious procedures.

"The Shankaracharya has publicly said the temple is still half-built and it is not appropriate to conduct the pran pratishtha in a half-built temple, but the BJP is in a hurry and the inauguration of the Ram temple is being organised for benefits in the upcoming polls," Chennithala told PTI.

Supporters of the temple, meanwhile, have claimed that it is not necessary for a temple to be completed before the pran pratishtha can be performed, citing the example of Gujarat's Somnath temple, which was reportedly inaugurated before it could be completed in the 1950s.

However, going by available documentation, Somnath was reconstructed rather than newly built, from its ruined state in the 19th-century, and the current temple was rebuilt all through the 1940s and 1950s by architect Prabhashankarbhai Oghadbhai Sompura using recovered parts from the previous temple along with new building material.