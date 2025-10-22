Centre, Ladakh leaders resume talks, release of protesters tops agenda

In what is being seen as the first sign of a thaw following weeks of tension, leaders from Ladakh met officials of the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) in New Delhi on Wednesday for sub-committee level talks — their first engagement since four people were killed in police firing during the pro-statehood protests in Leh in September.

During the meeting, representatives of the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) pressed for the immediate release of all arrested leaders, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has emerged as the most visible face of the statehood agitation. They also demanded that the families of those killed in the 24 September police firing be adequately compensated.

Talks between the Centre and the two Ladakh organisations had collapsed after the violence in Leh, in which four protesters were killed and scores injured. The LAB and KDA had subsequently boycotted the high-powered committee (HPC) meeting convened by the MHA on 6 October, saying dialogue could not continue while people were in custody.

The invitation for Wednesday’s talks had originally been extended on 20 September, but the unrest in Leh stalled the process. The last formal round of discussions between the two sides had taken place in May.