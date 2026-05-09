Chaos, confusion and celebration mark Bengal’s first BJP govt swearing-in at Brigade

Kolkata witnessed scenes of massive celebration, political theatre and severe disruption on Saturday as Suvendu Adhikari took oath as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister at the historic Brigade Parade Ground.

While BJP supporters described the day as “historic”, the grand ceremony also exposed significant organisational strain, strict restrictions and widespread inconvenience across large parts of the city.

From early morning, lakhs of supporters flooded central Kolkata carrying saffron flags, beating drums and chanting “Jai Shri Ram”. Roads around the Maidan, Esplanade and Hastings areas became heavily congested long before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the venue.

Despite the swearing-in ceremony being projected as open to the public, many supporters were left angry after being denied entry to the Brigade grounds because they lacked official identity cards distributed by local BJP leaders and organisers.

Large queues formed outside multiple entry gates from morning onwards. Police and central forces conducted rigorous security checks, allowing entry only to those carrying approved passes or identification documents.

Several supporters who had travelled overnight from districts such as Bankura, Purulia and Cooch Behar alleged that they were unable to enter despite arriving hours in advance.

One frustrated BJP worker from East Midnapore said, “We came all the way to see Suvendu babu become Chief Minister, but without the party card they would not let us enter. We waited for hours outside.”