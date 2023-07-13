Congress sharpens attack on MP govt as ghost of Vyapam comes back to haunt Shivraj

With the ghost of the Vyapam scam appears to have returned to Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has sharpened its attack on the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in the state.

The fresh controversy was triggered after the merit list of a recent examination for the posts of Group 2 and Sub Group 4 Patwari - a revenue official was released, in which seven out of the top ten scorers took their exams at the NRI College, Gwalior. This exam centre reportedly has strong links to BJP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha.

Apprehension was raised over "unusual" pattern in the answersheets of these seven toppers, wherein the candidates signed their examination forms in Hindi, but answered the question papers in English.

Congress leader Arun Yadav was the first who alleged "irregularities" in the recruitment process. The examination was conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (ESB) - formerly known as the Professional Examination Board (PEB) or the Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (Vyapam).