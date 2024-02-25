'Crimes against Humanity: From India to Palestine'

I am writing this from the United States, where I attended an interesting solidarity meeting that I thought I should write about. It was interesting because it combined two struggles — that for secularism in democratic India and against imperialism in occupied Palestine.

Hosted by the Boston South Asian Coalition, it featured two speakers: One was our Teesta Setalvad, heroine of the struggle for justice in Gujarat. The other was a young man from South Lebanon named Saleem Hallal.

In the audience were a few dozen people, including several desis, and to my mind, this was what made this gathering especially interesting (and I will write about why that is later).

The talks by the two speakers were focused on the facts: about communal crimes in one place condoned by the state (some would say encouraged by it) and in the other a national struggle for liberation.

There was also a common thread, and that was historical revisionism—the rewriting of things: the idea in both Palestine and ‘New India’ that something else used to be 'here' on the ground and in this land 1,000 years ago or 2,000 years ago, and that that idea notion justifies violence against people and against structures and monuments in the present.

A lot of people in the audience, including myself, found themselves nodding at the parallels. Setalvad, who has been a friend for a few decades, was precise and deliberate in what she communicated to the gathering, most of whom may not have known of what had transpired in and after 2002 in Gujarat.