Dalits in Bihar impatient for change: National Dalit body chief

Dalits in Bihar remain marginalised and are growing increasingly impatient for change, said Ashok Bharti, chairman of the NACDAOR (National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations), at the release of a report titled 'What Dalits Want' today on Thursday, 9 October.

Commenting on an incident where a lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, Bharti stated that the attack was essentially directed at the State, which he described as 'totally defunct', since the CJI symbolises the State's vital pillar of the judiciary.

Bharti warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar that they ought to 'pray' that the incident does not affect their electoral support in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on 6 and 11 November, with vote counting set for 14 November. The elections will pit the ruling NDA government, led by CM Nitish Kumar, against an Opposition coalition comprising the RJD, Congress, and others.

According to the report, Scheduled Caste (SC) communities form 19.65 per cent of Bihar's population, yet persistent inequalities have deprived them of their fair share in the state's development progress.

Bharti told a press conference in New Delhi that Dalits are profoundly marginalised in critical areas such as education, healthcare, and employment, and are fundamentally opposed to the existing status quo. He observed that the community appears to be distancing itself from Kumar, though it remains uncertain which direction it will ultimately take.

Responding to the shoe-throwing incident, Bharti said, "Nitish Kumar and Modi ji should pray that this does not impact votes in their favour."

He added, "A shoe was thrown at the chief justice of India, yet not even an FIR was registered. This act was not targeted at B.R. Gavai personally but at the State he represents. The State is completely defunct and incapable of protecting itself."