No dignity for Dalit citizens under BJP-led government: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said there is no dignity for Dalit citizens under the BJP-led Union government, irrespective of whether these citizens were ordinary people or held high office.

His remarks referred to two recent incidents: an attempt by a lawyer to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai in the Supreme Court, and the alleged lynching of a man from the Valmiki community in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.

Kharge demanded punishment for those who, in the name of "Manusmriti and Sanatana Dharma", seek to strip people of their fundamental rights and disturb social harmony.

"A person claiming to be a lawyer has attempted to hurl a shoe towards the chief justice of India taking the name of a religion. I have condemned it personally, also on behalf of the party. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (Congress leaders) have also condemned it. Though belatedly, our prime minister too has condemned it," he told reporters.

He urged the government to take firm action against the individual who insulted the chief justice in the name of religion and an ideology that he said seeks to undermine society. Kharge expressed disappointment that widespread condemnation had not followed the incident, saying only some progressive states, advocates and political leaders had publicly denounced it.

"I'm saying with sadness that the kind of reaction after this incident that came from the lawyers, governments, political parties was not on a large scale, but some progressive states, also progressive-thinking advocates and political party leaders have condemned it," he said.