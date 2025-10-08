No dignity for Dalit citizens under BJP-led government: Kharge
Demands punishment for those who, in the name of 'Manusmriti and Sanatana Dharma', seek to strip people of fundamental rights
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said there is no dignity for Dalit citizens under the BJP-led Union government, irrespective of whether these citizens were ordinary people or held high office.
His remarks referred to two recent incidents: an attempt by a lawyer to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai in the Supreme Court, and the alleged lynching of a man from the Valmiki community in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh.
Kharge demanded punishment for those who, in the name of "Manusmriti and Sanatana Dharma", seek to strip people of their fundamental rights and disturb social harmony.
"A person claiming to be a lawyer has attempted to hurl a shoe towards the chief justice of India taking the name of a religion. I have condemned it personally, also on behalf of the party. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi (Congress leaders) have also condemned it. Though belatedly, our prime minister too has condemned it," he told reporters.
He urged the government to take firm action against the individual who insulted the chief justice in the name of religion and an ideology that he said seeks to undermine society. Kharge expressed disappointment that widespread condemnation had not followed the incident, saying only some progressive states, advocates and political leaders had publicly denounced it.
"I'm saying with sadness that the kind of reaction after this incident that came from the lawyers, governments, political parties was not on a large scale, but some progressive states, also progressive-thinking advocates and political party leaders have condemned it," he said.
The shoe‑throwing episode occurred in court when an elderly lawyer, shouting, "Sanatan ka apman nahi sahenge (will not tolerate insults to Sanatan Dharma)", attempted the assault. The act has been widely described as unprecedented and shocking.
Kharge also strongly condemned the alleged lynching in Raebareli, describing it as evidence of deteriorating law and order in Uttar Pradesh. He said if the individual had committed an offence, legal proceedings should have been initiated rather than people taking the law into their own hands.
Citing both events, the Congress chief said Dalit citizens — whether ordinary members of society or those in prominent positions — were not being shown respect under the current administration.
"We have to fight, instead of staying quiet — if a person who is occupying the post of a chief justice is insulted by hurling a shoe at him, what will be the condition of a common man or an officer or clerk?" he asked.
Kharge condemned organisations he said were fostering a mindset that dehumanises others and diminishes women's status, asserting that such elements aim to "snatch away the fundamental rights of the people" and must be punished. "Those unnecessarily trying to disturb peace in society should be punished," he added.
