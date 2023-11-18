Day after joining Cong, Vijayashanthi appointed Telangana poll coordinator

With less than a fortnight left for the crucial assembly election in Telangana, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appointed actor-politician Vijayashanthi as chief coordinator of the party's campaign and planning committee, a day after she rejoined the party.

In an official communication, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said, "Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of Vijayashanthi as chief coordinator of the campaign and planning committee for the ensuing assembly elections to Telangana - 2023, with immediate effect."

Vijayashanthi had quit the ruling BRS earlier this week and joined the Congress on Friday in Telangana in Kharge's presence.

Kharge also appointed Samarsimha Reddy, Pushpaleela, Mallu Ravi, M Kodanda Reddy, Vem Narender Reddy, Eravaty Anil, Ramlu Naik, Pitla Nageshwer Rao, Obedullah Kothwal, Ramesh Mudiraj, Parijata Reddy, Siddeshwer, Rammurty Naik, Ali Bin Ibrahim Maskathi and Deepak John as convenors.

Polling for the 119-member assembly is scheduled for 30 November.