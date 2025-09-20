Dear CEC, do please clear the air

Sir,

Citizens remember the press conference you held on Sunday, 17 August, at the National Media Centre in Delhi. It was quite a performance, and we wrote about it too. You were fielding allegations of voter-list fraud levelled by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. He had picked just one Assembly segment (Mahadevpura) of one Lok Sabha seat (Bengaluru Central) in the general election of 2024. You’d astutely chosen the day that Rahul Gandhi was to start his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. You’ll remember, of course.

Can we expect a similar press conference in response to the questions the LoP raised on 18 September? We know the office of the redoubtable Election Commission of India (ECI) has dismissed these charges too as ‘baseless and unfounded’. But the ECI was speaking mostly through unknown or unnamed ‘sources’, TV anchors and BJP spokespersons. It will greatly enhance the ECI’s reputation if you were to personally respond to the allegations once again. You’ll have noticed that the combative LoP has taken a leaf out of your own book and set you a one-week deadline. We are waiting, sir.

Here are some of the questions he raised at the press meet on 18 September and some others that follow from his presentation, titled ‘The Aland Files’:

Q. Were online attempts made in Jan–Feb 2023 to delete names of 6,018 voters in the Aland assembly constituency of Karnataka?

Do note that the LoP did not allege that these many voters were actually deleted from the rolls, but that so many fraudulent attempts were made. Since the chief electoral officer (CEO), Karnataka did file an FIR against unknown persons in 2023, you should have no difficulty answering this question.