Rathee alleges BJP offering Rs 150 crore to Opposition MPs to secure support for the Delimitation Bill.

YouTuber claims constituency redrawing could weaken Opposition strongholds and favour BJP.

Video follows Rathee's October CJP protest visit and a non-bailable warrant in an eight-year-old defamation case.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has alleged that the BJP is offering Rs 150 crore to Opposition MPs to secure their support for the proposed Delimitation Bill, claiming the government is rushing the legislation to consolidate its electoral advantage.

In a video shared on social media, Rathee alleged that the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 815 seats and the subsequent redrawing of constituencies could be used to benefit the BJP electorally. He accused the government of using women's reservation as a justification for increasing the number of seats, while claiming the exercise would also help incumbent politicians retain their constituencies and accommodate family members.

Rathee alleged that the proposed delimitation would enable the BJP to redraw constituency boundaries in a manner that weakens Opposition parties, a practice known as gerrymandering. Using Haryana as an example, he claimed that constituency boundaries could be rearranged to allow the BJP to win eight of the state's 10 Lok Sabha seats despite the existing electoral numbers favouring a more even outcome.

He further alleged that caste and religious demographics would be factored into the exercise to weaken the electoral influence of communities less likely to vote for the BJP. Rathee cited delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir as examples, claiming that constituency boundaries there had been drawn to favour the BJP.