Rs 150 crore to back Delimitation Bill? That's what Dhruv Rathee alleges
Popular YouTuber claims BJP rushing delimitation to redraw constituencies to its advantage
Rathee alleges BJP offering Rs 150 crore to Opposition MPs to secure support for the Delimitation Bill.
YouTuber claims constituency redrawing could weaken Opposition strongholds and favour BJP.
Video follows Rathee's October CJP protest visit and a non-bailable warrant in an eight-year-old defamation case.
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has alleged that the BJP is offering Rs 150 crore to Opposition MPs to secure their support for the proposed Delimitation Bill, claiming the government is rushing the legislation to consolidate its electoral advantage.
In a video shared on social media, Rathee alleged that the proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 815 seats and the subsequent redrawing of constituencies could be used to benefit the BJP electorally. He accused the government of using women's reservation as a justification for increasing the number of seats, while claiming the exercise would also help incumbent politicians retain their constituencies and accommodate family members.
Rathee alleged that the proposed delimitation would enable the BJP to redraw constituency boundaries in a manner that weakens Opposition parties, a practice known as gerrymandering. Using Haryana as an example, he claimed that constituency boundaries could be rearranged to allow the BJP to win eight of the state's 10 Lok Sabha seats despite the existing electoral numbers favouring a more even outcome.
He further alleged that caste and religious demographics would be factored into the exercise to weaken the electoral influence of communities less likely to vote for the BJP. Rathee cited delimitation exercises in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir as examples, claiming that constituency boundaries there had been drawn to favour the BJP.
The YouTuber also claimed that the government was attempting to push through the Bill by offering financial inducements to Opposition MPs. The claim of Rs 150 crore being offered to each MP was not independently substantiated in the video.
Rathee urged viewers, particularly those in Tamil Nadu, to share the video and send his message to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), which he said could play a crucial role in determining the Bill's fate.
Rathee's recent India visit
The video comes after Rathee's recent visit to India, during which he participated in protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Rathee joined a protest in Bengaluru on 8 October and was detained by Delhi Police from his Gurugram residence on 10 October, ahead of the CJP's planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi.
A Delhi court on 23 November issued a non-bailable warrant against Rathee in a 2018 criminal defamation case filed by Vikas Sanskrityayan alias Vikas Pandey. The case relates to Rathee's video titled 'BJP IT Cell Part II', in which he had alleged that the BJP's IT cell attempted to bribe Pandey. The complainant alleged that the claims were false and defamatory.
The court had earlier issued summons and bailable warrants after attempts to secure Rathee's appearance. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on 3 December.
Rathee, who ordinarily resides in Germany, has been a prominent critic of the BJP-led government and regularly publishes videos examining political developments, government policies and electoral issues.