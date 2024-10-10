Does the Delhi CM get to live in the CM’s bungalow?

The Delhi chief minister’s office (CMO) accused the BJP on Wednesday, 9 October, of orchestrating the forcible eviction of Atishi from her official residence in Civil Lines, alleging that lieutenant-governor V.K. Saxena intended to reallocate the property to a BJP leader.

Atishi, who assumed the role of chief minister following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, was evicted just two days after moving her belongings into the 6 Flagstaff Road residence. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the lieutenant-governor had “forcibly removed” her belongings at the BJP’s request.

However, sources within the lieutenant-governor's office rejected these claims, asserting that Atishi had already moved her belongings out of the property herself. They further pointed out that the residence had not been formally allocated to her.