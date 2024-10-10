Does the Delhi CM get to live in the CM’s bungalow?
After the PWD claimed a missing handover prevents it from allotting the official residence to Atishi, she now stands accused of trespassing on the property!
The Delhi chief minister’s office (CMO) accused the BJP on Wednesday, 9 October, of orchestrating the forcible eviction of Atishi from her official residence in Civil Lines, alleging that lieutenant-governor V.K. Saxena intended to reallocate the property to a BJP leader.
Atishi, who assumed the role of chief minister following Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, was evicted just two days after moving her belongings into the 6 Flagstaff Road residence. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that the lieutenant-governor had “forcibly removed” her belongings at the BJP’s request.
However, sources within the lieutenant-governor's office rejected these claims, asserting that Atishi had already moved her belongings out of the property herself. They further pointed out that the residence had not been formally allocated to her.
The residence in question, which had been vacated by Kejriwal after his resignation, was not officially designated as the chief minister’s home. The lieutenant-governor’s office argued that Atishi had unlawfully occupied the property.
“Atishi trespassed at 6 Flagstaff Road,” a source stated, adding that though she had requested the property from the Public Works Department (PWD), she had not been officially granted occupancy. “If someone trespasses, the property owner has the right to take action,” the source explained.
Meanwhile, media reports showed cartons and luggage being removed from the residence. The 'sources' confirmed that a double lock had been placed on the property, and proper documentation had not been filed with the PWD regarding the handover of the keys.
Vijender Gupta, leader of Opposition in Delhi and the BJP spokesperson, accused Atishi of illegally occupying the house and called on PWD officials to seal the property. He also questioned why the keys had not been handed over to the PWD, instead being retained by Atishi.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva criticised the residence, referring to it as "Kejriwal's sheesh mahal (house of mirrors)” and claiming it lacked the necessary completion approval from authorities after renovation.
He raised concerns over how Kejriwal had been allowed to stay there and why the property was being allocated to Atishi.
In contrast, AAP leaders condemned the BJP’s actions.
Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh accused the BJP of attempting to "usurp" the bungalow and misrepresenting the facts. He insisted that documentary evidence showed Kejriwal had vacated the property, despite BJP claims to the contrary.
AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also voiced concerns about the BJP’s alleged “anti-women” stance, accusing the party of undermining Atishi’s appointment and trying to seize control of the CM’s residence. “The BJP has been attempting to strip the AAP government of its powers for years, and now they want to capture the CM’s residence because they are losing in the elections,” Kakkar stated.
Sources within the PWD clarified that the official handover of the residence was still pending. A letter from the department noted that the keys to the bungalow had not been returned as required, and the necessary inventory and inspection had yet to be completed.
However, the PWD assured that the property would be officially allocated to Atishi once these procedures were finalised.
The AAP, on the other hand, maintained that due process had been followed. Officials stated that the general administration department had issued a no-dues certificate confirming that Kejriwal had cleared all outstanding bills related to the property.
They also pointed to a “vacation report” from the PWD, confirming that the property had been vacated and was ready for allocation.
This ongoing dispute has escalated into a broader political battle. AAP accuses the BJP of obstructing the smooth functioning of the Delhi government, while the BJP claims that AAP is engaging in political theatrics and hiding the truth.
The controversy over the allocation of the CM’s residence at 6 Flagstaff Road has intensified amid growing tensions between the Delhi government and central authorities. The residence, which had been occupied by Kejriwal for over nine years, has become a key point of contention in the political struggle.
Kejriwal’s residence has been the subject of controversy due to an extravagant renovation in 2020, which reportedly cost Rs 52.71 crore.
The renovation included designer fittings worth Rs 48 lakh, artwork valued at Rs 5 crore, marble work costing Rs 2.4 crore and luxury amenities such as a sauna and Jacuzzi worth Rs 20 lakh. Additional expenses were incurred for a modular kitchen, totalling over Rs 1 crore.
An investigation by the Delhi vigilance department found that the funds were allocated for both the chief minister’s residence and a camp office, with Rs 33.49 crore spent on the house and Rs 19.22 crore on the camp office.
In May 2023, Congress leader Ajay Maken had alleged that the actual renovation cost was Rs 171 crore, significantly higher than the Rs 45 crore claimed by the BJP. The AAP, however, has consistently maintained that the chief minister's residence is government property, not a personal asset, so nothing accrues to any individual occupying it.
Maken had also claimed that the government had spent additional funds to buy flats for officers displaced due to the expansion of the CM’s residence complex.
“The AAP government purchased 21 flats worth Rs 126 crore in the Commonwealth Games Village to compensate for the 22 officers' flats that were either vacated or demolished,” Maken asserted.
For now, Kejriwal and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia — who were both recently released on bail in connection with various investigations by central agencies — moved to new residences in Lutyens' Delhi.
Kejriwal has relocated to a bungalow at 5 Feroze Shah Road, a property officially allocated to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal, while Sisodia has moved to a house at 32 Rajendra Prasad Road, assigned to AAP MP Harbhajan Singh.
As for Atishi, she said the AAP was not in politics for cars and bungalows.
"If the BJP gets peace by encroaching on the CM house, they are welcome to it. Our party isn't in politics for bungalows or cars. If necessary, AAP ministers and MLAs are ready to work from the streets," she said.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines