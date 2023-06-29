Further erosion of India's strategic autonomy is the net outcome of PM's US visit: CPI(M)

The CPI(M) has alleged that the net outcome of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the USA was a "further erosion of India's strategic autonomy".

The visit has resulted in a "self-inflicted fettering" of India's independent foreign policy, said the latest editorial of party mouthpiece People's Democracy.

"The pro-US stance adopted by the Modi government has curbed and stunted the great opportunity India is presented with of playing a creative and independent role in an increasingly multipolar world," it said.

"The net outcome of the Modi visit is a further erosion of India's strategic autonomy and a self-inflicted fettering of its independent foreign policy. Already the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, scheduled to be held physically in July in New Delhi, has been converted into a virtual meeting." The editorial further said the prime minister's visit has made India more cemented to the United States in a strategic and military relationship.