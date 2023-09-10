Ghosi bypoll: Time for I.N.D.I.A. to celebrate, but also to strategise for future

The ruling BJP’s resounding defeat in the Ghosi assembly by-election in Uttar Pradesh has given an edge to the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), as the battle was being seen as the first litmus test of the Opposition alliance’s unity and strength.

The Samajwadi Party's victories in the zila panchayat by-polls in Lucknow, Mirzapur, Jalaun and Bahedi are also significant, and add to the political message from Ghosi.

Even though by-elections were held for seven assembly seats across six states, all eyes were set on Uttar Pradesh’s high-pitched contest in Ghosi. This was a battle of prestige for the BJP central leadership, especially Union home minister Amit Shah.